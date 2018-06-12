Local veteran hopes summit bring us one step closer to peace wit - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Local veteran hopes summit bring us one step closer to peace with North Korea

By Ida Tedesco, Reporter
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

While some people might be skeptical about what will happen next after Monday's historical meeting between the U.S and North Korea, one local veteran hopes for the best.

And at just 17 years old, Jack McKitrick saw things no one person could imagine. He was an ambulance driver during the Korean war. His service, placed him in the middle of danger.

While transporting a victim, McKitrick and another driver were shot at. The other driver hid under a truck next to McKitrick, unaware he was lying on top of full ammunition.

McKitrick still holds on to mementos from the Korean war; all reminders,  that the war hasn’t officially ended.

Today, North Korea’s nuclear program is at the center of a historic meeting between a leader of North Korea and a U.S. sitting president. Decades after the war, McKitrick wouldn’t have thought this meeting and a possibility for peace, would take place.

“No, I couldn’t have imagined it ever happening,” said McKitrick. “I’m hoping it lasts. I’m hoping they keep going. We’re due away with all this nuclear talk. It’s scary.”

Like the rest of the world, he knows the road to denuclearization may be a long one with obstacles along the way. But beginning the journey to peace is long overdue.

Currently, there are tens of thousands of U.S. troops stationed in South Korea. Their presence may be a sticking point in future negotiations between the US and North Korea.

