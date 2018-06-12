Wednesday evening, Thursday and Friday will bring a comfortable
setting. Humidity levels will be lower with highs in the 80s.
Saturday, Sunday and Monday will bring a mini-heat wave,
especially impressive for June. Father's Day will be a scorcher.
Wednesday Noon: a cold front will bring a chance of passing showers.
It will be a breezy day with humidity levels dropping by evening.
This front passing will set up a very nice stretch of weather into late week.
Weekend: It will be hot and humid both Saturday and Sunday. There is a
chance of heavy showers and thunderstorms Saturday. It is too early to
predict a timing - there is a chance rain could move through in the morning.
FIRST ALERT DAYS: Sunday and Monday. Sunday will present a
challenge keeping dad cool on Father's Day. The record high for Toledo
is 97 degrees, set in 1994. The all-time record for June is 104 set in 1988.
Sunday night and Monday will bring a chance of powerful thunderstorms.
Be sure to check back for timing and forecast updates...
Robert Shiels WTOL
