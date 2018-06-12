FIRST ALERT DAYS: Sunday and Monday - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

FIRST ALERT DAYS: Sunday and Monday

Wednesday evening, Thursday and Friday will bring a comfortable
setting.  Humidity levels will be lower with highs in the 80s.

Saturday, Sunday and Monday will bring a mini-heat wave,
especially impressive for June.  Father's Day will be a scorcher.

Wednesday Noon: a cold front will bring a chance of passing showers.
It will be a breezy day with humidity levels dropping by evening.
This front passing will set up a very nice stretch of weather into late week.

Weekend: It will be hot and humid both Saturday and Sunday.  There is a
chance of heavy showers and thunderstorms Saturday.  It is too early to
predict a timing - there is a chance rain could move through in the morning.

FIRST ALERT DAYS:  Sunday and Monday.  Sunday will present a
challenge keeping dad cool on Father's Day.  The record high for Toledo
is 97 degrees, set in 1994.  The all-time record for June is 104 set in 1988.

Sunday night and Monday will bring a chance of powerful thunderstorms.
Be sure to check back for timing and forecast updates...

Robert Shiels WTOL

