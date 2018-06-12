Wednesday evening, Thursday and Friday will bring a comfortable

setting. Humidity levels will be lower with highs in the 80s.

Saturday, Sunday and Monday will bring a mini-heat wave,

especially impressive for June. Father's Day will be a scorcher.

Wednesday Noon: a cold front will bring a chance of passing showers.

It will be a breezy day with humidity levels dropping by evening.

This front passing will set up a very nice stretch of weather into late week.

Weekend: It will be hot and humid both Saturday and Sunday. There is a

chance of heavy showers and thunderstorms Saturday. It is too early to

predict a timing - there is a chance rain could move through in the morning.

FIRST ALERT DAYS: Sunday and Monday. Sunday will present a

challenge keeping dad cool on Father's Day. The record high for Toledo

is 97 degrees, set in 1994. The all-time record for June is 104 set in 1988.

Sunday night and Monday will bring a chance of powerful thunderstorms.

Be sure to check back for timing and forecast updates...

Robert Shiels WTOL