Jury listens to TPD officers' testimonies, views evidence in Jam - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Jury listens to TPD officers' testimonies, views evidence in Jamaine Hill trial

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Gripping testimony, haunting radio traffic and images were part of the state's case Tuesday Jamaine Hill's second day of trial.

The state is trying to prove that beyond a reasonable doubt, Jamaine Hill is responsible for shooting at members of TPD's SWAT team and injuring detective Jason Picking. 

One Toledo police officer described the sound of the bullet flying by his face as a sound he will never forget and while the swat team narrowly missed being hit, Detective Picking.

During the second say of the trial, the jury heard that immediately after Picking was shot he called his wife 

Radio calls for help and images captured from a surveillance camera across the street from the incident, gave the jury a feel for the emotions officers went through when serving the search warrant at Jamaine Hill's home on November 16, 2017.

"When he hit the door with the ram I heard the gun shots, five or six rounds," said Officer David Marsh with TPD's SWAT.

TPD's SWAT team testified to breaking down Hill's door and announcing search warrant. They also described the marked uniforms they all had on to make a case that Hill knew they were police before he shot.

After those shots were fired the SWAT team testified to detaining Hill and finding the gun he used and then learned one of those rounds hit Detective Picking .

"He was laying in a pool of blood and in the phone with his wife telling her he loved her and the kids," said Officer Patrick Fischer with TPD SWAT.

Detective Picking's wife is a dispatcher and was working that night. She will take the stand along with her husband to describe how the events unfolded .

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT DAYS: Sunday and Monday

    FIRST ALERT DAYS: Sunday and Monday

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 8:11 PM EDT2018-06-13 00:11:47 GMT
    Wednesday evening, Thursday and Friday will bring a comfortable setting.  Humidity levels will be lower with highs in the 80s. Saturday, Sunday and Monday will bring a mini-heat wave, especially impressive for June.  Father's Day will be a scorcher. Wednesday Noon: a cold front will bring a chance of passing showers. It will be a breezy day with humidity levels dropping by evening. This front passing will set up a very nice stretch of weather into late week. Weekend...More >>
    Wednesday evening, Thursday and Friday will bring a comfortable setting.  Humidity levels will be lower with highs in the 80s. Saturday, Sunday and Monday will bring a mini-heat wave, especially impressive for June.  Father's Day will be a scorcher. Wednesday Noon: a cold front will bring a chance of passing showers. It will be a breezy day with humidity levels dropping by evening. This front passing will set up a very nice stretch of weather into late week. Weekend...More >>

  • Jury listens to TPD officers' testimonies, views evidence in Jamaine Hill trial

    Jury listens to TPD officers' testimonies, views evidence in Jamaine Hill trial

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 7:06 PM EDT2018-06-12 23:06:48 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Gripping testimony, haunting radio traffic and images were part of the state's case Tuesday during the second day of trial. 

    More >>

    Gripping testimony, haunting radio traffic and images were part of the state's case Tuesday during the second day of trial. 

    More >>

  • LGBT flag raised at One Government Center

    LGBT flag raised at One Government Center

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 6:57 PM EDT2018-06-12 22:57:31 GMT
    (Source: WTOL/AP Images)(Source: WTOL/AP Images)
    (Source: WTOL/AP Images)(Source: WTOL/AP Images)

    The city of Toledo recognized LGBT pride month on Tuesday afternoon. The city raised the gay pride flag in front of One Government Center to show their support of LGBT pride month.

    More >>

    The city of Toledo recognized LGBT pride month on Tuesday afternoon. The city raised the gay pride flag in front of One Government Center to show their support of LGBT pride month.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly