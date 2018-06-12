LGBT flag raised at One Government Center - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

LGBT flag raised at One Government Center

(Source: WTOL/AP Images)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The city of Toledo recognized LGBT pride month on Tuesday afternoon.

The city raised the gay pride flag in front of One Government Center to show their support of LGBT pride month.

Toledo citizens stood behind the mayor and city council members to watch the flag go up.

The ceremony had a special meaning to one couple.
"Randy and I have been together almost 30 years! So it's pretty awesome when we were just coming out it was still against the law. So it's sort of cool to see this happen! Especially under the administration we have in the United States," said resident Bob Schiel. 

This is the first time the gay pride flag has been displayed in front of One Government Center.

The ceremony unintentionally falls on the two year anniversary of the Orlando Pulse nightclub shooting.

"It wasn't intentionally, but ends up being very poignant that it's the second anniversary of the pulse night club shooting. But for it to happen on this day makes it extra special," said  Analese Alvarez of Equality Toledo.

Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said that this is a small way for the City of Toledo to show their support for LGBT issues.

