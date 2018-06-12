City Council discusses changes to lead legislation - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

City Council discusses changes to lead legislation

By Jenson Strock, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The deadline for landlords to have the most dangerous properties in Toledo lead certified is just days away. 

Right now, only 10 percent of the more than 12,000 properties have complied. 

Toledo City Councilman Rob Ludeman re-introduced lead legislation on Tuesday.

If this passes with City Council, it would actually repeal what currently stands. 

The biggest change is that it would eliminate the dust wipe requirement, something that has kept a lot of landlords from complying to this point.

"I think we can get an awful lot of properties inspected initially and passed, and get compliance at a much higher rate than what it has been so far. I think it has been a bit of a miserable result with only 10 percent compliance," Ludeman said.

Tuesday's meeting was just the first reading for the legislation, so they did not vote on it.

However, city leaders expect other amendments to be introduced. 

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT DAYS: Sunday and Monday

    FIRST ALERT DAYS: Sunday and Monday

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 8:11 PM EDT2018-06-13 00:11:47 GMT
    Wednesday evening, Thursday and Friday will bring a comfortable setting.  Humidity levels will be lower with highs in the 80s. Saturday, Sunday and Monday will bring a mini-heat wave, especially impressive for June.  Father's Day will be a scorcher. Wednesday Noon: a cold front will bring a chance of passing showers. It will be a breezy day with humidity levels dropping by evening. This front passing will set up a very nice stretch of weather into late week. Weekend...More >>
    Wednesday evening, Thursday and Friday will bring a comfortable setting.  Humidity levels will be lower with highs in the 80s. Saturday, Sunday and Monday will bring a mini-heat wave, especially impressive for June.  Father's Day will be a scorcher. Wednesday Noon: a cold front will bring a chance of passing showers. It will be a breezy day with humidity levels dropping by evening. This front passing will set up a very nice stretch of weather into late week. Weekend...More >>

  • Jury listens to TPD officers' testimonies, views evidence in Jamaine Hill trial

    Jury listens to TPD officers' testimonies, views evidence in Jamaine Hill trial

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 7:06 PM EDT2018-06-12 23:06:48 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Gripping testimony, haunting radio traffic and images were part of the state's case Tuesday during the second day of trial. 

    More >>

    Gripping testimony, haunting radio traffic and images were part of the state's case Tuesday during the second day of trial. 

    More >>

  • LGBT flag raised at One Government Center

    LGBT flag raised at One Government Center

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 6:57 PM EDT2018-06-12 22:57:31 GMT
    (Source: WTOL/AP Images)(Source: WTOL/AP Images)
    (Source: WTOL/AP Images)(Source: WTOL/AP Images)

    The city of Toledo recognized LGBT pride month on Tuesday afternoon. The city raised the gay pride flag in front of One Government Center to show their support of LGBT pride month.

    More >>

    The city of Toledo recognized LGBT pride month on Tuesday afternoon. The city raised the gay pride flag in front of One Government Center to show their support of LGBT pride month.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly