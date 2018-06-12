City Council discusses changes to lead legislation

The deadline for landlords to have the most dangerous properties in Toledo lead certified is just days away.

Right now, only 10 percent of the more than 12,000 properties have complied.

Toledo City Councilman Rob Ludeman re-introduced lead legislation on Tuesday.

If this passes with City Council, it would actually repeal what currently stands.

The biggest change is that it would eliminate the dust wipe requirement, something that has kept a lot of landlords from complying to this point.

"I think we can get an awful lot of properties inspected initially and passed, and get compliance at a much higher rate than what it has been so far. I think it has been a bit of a miserable result with only 10 percent compliance," Ludeman said.

Tuesday's meeting was just the first reading for the legislation, so they did not vote on it.

However, city leaders expect other amendments to be introduced.

