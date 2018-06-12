Sandusky County to replace elevator with ramp at courthouse entr - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Sandusky County to replace elevator with ramp at courthouse entrance

By Jonathan Monk, Reporter
Sandusky court house to build accessibility ramps. (Source: WTOL) Sandusky court house to build accessibility ramps. (Source: WTOL)
SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

Though they are already compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act standards, Sandusky County is making upgrades to their courthouse entrance.

Currently, the Sandusky County courthouse is wheelchair accessible via this outdoor elevator.

But thanks to a Community Development Block grant, the county will be spending about $59,000 to remove the elevator, and in its place build a proper accessibility ramp.

They will also use the CDBG funds to install up to six automatic door openers for heavily used doorways inside of the courthouse as well.

Though the entrance upgrades weren't a part of the large scale renovations from a few years ago, commissioners are happy to make the upgrades now with state funding.

"So, as we looked at having this funding available, this is a perfect project. Let's make a change and make it a lot more accessible for our handicapped guests" said Sandusky County Commissioner Kaye Reiter.

While the final plans for the construction of the ramp are still ongoing, the commissioners would like to see the construction begin some time this summer.

