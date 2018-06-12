Property owners hold round table discussion in support of Republ - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Property owners hold round table discussion in support of Republic Wind Farm project in Sandusky and Seneca County

By Jonathan Monk, Reporter
Connect
(All who were there agreed the 80 wind turbine project that would generate not only 200 megawatts of electricity, but also millions of dollars for local land owners, school districts and townships is a win-win.) (All who were there agreed the 80 wind turbine project that would generate not only 200 megawatts of electricity, but also millions of dollars for local land owners, school districts and townships is a win-win.)
SENECA COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

Outspoken opponents of a large scale wind farm proposed in Seneca and Sandusky County have made their concerns heard.

Now residents who would like to actually see that wind farm get built are speaking up.

Tuesday at Baldoser Farms, south of Clyde, multiple property owners held a round table discussion on why they each support the proposed Republic Wind Farm.

All who were there agreed the 80 wind turbine project that would generate not only 200 megawatts of electricity, but also millions of dollars for local land owners, school districts and townships is a win-win.

"Anything that we can put into our schools that makes a lessened burden for the average person to have to pay is always a benefit to the community," said Barbara Baldosser

As a former electrician, Curt Swartzmill said while electricity use is trending up, there has to be an additional local source of power especially with the potential closure of the Davis-Besse nuclear power plant.

"If we don't keep that generation close to the load, it's going to be that or ultra high voltage power lines coming through to supply this area. And personally I would rather have a wind turbine than I would a high voltage," said Swartzmill.

As elected officials listened in, the land owners wanted to remind everyone that this project has been in the works in some capacity for 11 years, and these land owner who want to opt in could have walked away at any time.

"If we thought that this was detrimental to our health, our welfare, our lifestyle, our happiness; we would definitely be opposed to all of this," said Tom Yingling of Woodside Farm Inc.

And while this proposed wind farm continues to be debated locally, at the state level lawmakers are expected to vote on the proposed change to the wind turbine setback law at some point this summer.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT DAYS: Sunday and Monday

    FIRST ALERT DAYS: Sunday and Monday

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 8:11 PM EDT2018-06-13 00:11:47 GMT
    Wednesday evening, Thursday and Friday will bring a comfortable setting.  Humidity levels will be lower with highs in the 80s. Saturday, Sunday and Monday will bring a mini-heat wave, especially impressive for June.  Father's Day will be a scorcher. Wednesday Noon: a cold front will bring a chance of passing showers. It will be a breezy day with humidity levels dropping by evening. This front passing will set up a very nice stretch of weather into late week. Weekend...More >>
    Wednesday evening, Thursday and Friday will bring a comfortable setting.  Humidity levels will be lower with highs in the 80s. Saturday, Sunday and Monday will bring a mini-heat wave, especially impressive for June.  Father's Day will be a scorcher. Wednesday Noon: a cold front will bring a chance of passing showers. It will be a breezy day with humidity levels dropping by evening. This front passing will set up a very nice stretch of weather into late week. Weekend...More >>

  • Jury listens to TPD officers' testimonies, views evidence in Jamaine Hill trial

    Jury listens to TPD officers' testimonies, views evidence in Jamaine Hill trial

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 7:06 PM EDT2018-06-12 23:06:48 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Gripping testimony, haunting radio traffic and images were part of the state's case Tuesday during the second day of trial. 

    More >>

    Gripping testimony, haunting radio traffic and images were part of the state's case Tuesday during the second day of trial. 

    More >>

  • LGBT flag raised at One Government Center

    LGBT flag raised at One Government Center

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 6:57 PM EDT2018-06-12 22:57:31 GMT
    (Source: WTOL/AP Images)(Source: WTOL/AP Images)
    (Source: WTOL/AP Images)(Source: WTOL/AP Images)

    The city of Toledo recognized LGBT pride month on Tuesday afternoon. The city raised the gay pride flag in front of One Government Center to show their support of LGBT pride month.

    More >>

    The city of Toledo recognized LGBT pride month on Tuesday afternoon. The city raised the gay pride flag in front of One Government Center to show their support of LGBT pride month.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly