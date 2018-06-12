Boyk Law's to donate a bikes each week this summer

Highs already climb back in the 80s starting Tuesday with scattered thundershowers possible Wednesday.
Highs already climb back in the 80s starting Tuesday with scattered thundershowers possible Wednesday.
Ohio will start offering driver's licenses on July 2 that comply with new federal security regulations.More >>
Ohio’s Republican governor had strong words on Sunday after President Donald Trump left a meeting with leaders of other Group of Seven nations amid tension with the Canadian prime minister.More >>
Firefighters in the Cleveland area say one person has been killed and another critically injured in a house explosion.More >>
The Ohio Chamber of Commerce is promoting the efforts of businesses around the state to improve their communities in a new media campaign.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Gripping testimony, haunting radio traffic and images were part of the state's case Tuesday during the second day of trial.More >>
The city of Toledo recognized LGBT pride month on Tuesday afternoon. The city raised the gay pride flag in front of One Government Center to show their support of LGBT pride month.More >>
Regional water discussions have ended and the city of Toledo will move forward with Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz's plan. Despite growing concerns from surrounding communities, the mayor said that he is excited for the next steps in approving his regional water plan.More >>
Tuesday at Baldoser Farms, south of Clyde, multiple property owners held a round table discussion on why they each support the proposed Republic Wind Farm.More >>
