Pool of mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus in Toledo

Pool of mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus in Toledo area

TOLEDO, OH

Three pools of mosquitoes in our area have tested positive for the West Nile Virus.

The Toledo Sanitary District confirmed the testing on Tuesday afternoon.

The positive pools so far were near the Stone Oak County Club, The University of Toledo, and by the South Toledo Golf Course.

The Sanitary District said that throughout the season, as more results are reported, it will keep updating it's "Human Risk" map.

