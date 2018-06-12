Pool of mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus in Toledo area

Three pools of mosquitoes in our area have tested positive for the West Nile Virus.

The Toledo Sanitary District confirmed the testing on Tuesday afternoon.

The positive pools so far were near the Stone Oak County Club, The University of Toledo, and by the South Toledo Golf Course.

The mosquitoes were the first to test positive for West Nile Virus in Lucas County this year.

About 4,000 mosquitoes were sent to the Ohio Department of Health for WNV testing and overall mosquito infection rates remain low, according to the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department.

The Toledo Area Sanitary District will be increasing treatment efforts in the surrounding areas of the positive pools over the next several days and will continue to monitor the mosquito population for the presence of WNV.

The Sanitary District said that throughout the season, as more results are reported, it will keep updating it's "Human Risk" map.

The health department says in addition to West Nile Virus there are several other diseases that mosquitoes can transmit to humans, such as:

La Crosse Encephalitis Virus

St. Louis Encephalitis Virus

Eastern Equine Encephalitis Virius

The health department says there have been no locally acquired human cases of mosquito-borne diseases reported in Lucas County in 2018.

To reduce the risk of infection and to avoid mosquito bites, the health department advises you to:

Wear EPA-registered mosquito repellents containing DEET

Wearing long, loose and light-colored clothing and socks when outdoors

Spray clothing with repellent as well, as mosquitoes can bite through thin clothing

Install or repair screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes from getting inside

Empty standing water from flowerpots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, birdbaths, and other water-holding containers to reduce mosquito breeding

