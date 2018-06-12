Water Street Market officially underway - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Water Street Market officially underway

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The Water Street Market is officially underway in Promenade Park.

The event hosted by Promedica in Downtown Toledo, features locally grown fruits and vegetables, sweet treats and unique gift items.

There are even food trucks for the lunchtime crowd.

You can check out the Water Street Market every other Tuesday through September at Promenade Park.

