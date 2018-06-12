Local Korean immigrant reacts to Singapore summit - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Local Korean immigrant reacts to Singapore summit

By Amanda Fay, Anchor
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A local Korean immigrant is reacting to the historic meeting between President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un. 

Yun Chung, 88, has enjoyed life in America since the early 1950's, but the road to get here was a rocky one.

Of Korean decent, he was born in China and moved to North Korea, where he taught himself English, and then crossed the 38th parallel.

"Somehow, I made it to America," said Chung, "Most powerful nation in the world, the United States. Nicest place in the world. You are lucky."

Chung settled in Ann Arbor where he got his degree from the University of Michigan, got married, had seven children and became a U.S. citizen. He's now a successful inventor, something he'd never be able to become if he had stayed in North Korea.

"North Koreans are ready to come out of this bondage, of this system, which is really bad," said Chung.

Chung said the meeting between President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un means freedom for the people of North Korea.

"I am, as a Korean, very proud and I look forward for some day, that North Korean people will enjoy freedom of thinking," Chung said.

Chung credits President Trump for making it happen, saying he truly believes both leaders are sincere.

"Trump has done a very good job on this North Korea thing. He may have been the only one who could have done that because he's impulsive and he does whatever he wants, right away," he said. 

