Task force releases recommendations to end opioid crisis - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Task force releases recommendations to end opioid crisis

By Andrew Kinsey, Anchor
Connect
(Source: AP) (Source: AP)
OHIO (WTOL) -

There was a new push to end the growing opioid epidemic across the state on Tuesday.

New recommendations were released by a task force aimed at eliminating the problem. 

This opioid problem has been growing, so much so, that a new report has shown that overdoses from the drugs are now the leading killer of Americans under 50.

It's killing more people than car crashes or gun deaths.

The problem prompted the development of a task force by Attorney General Mike Dewine last year.

The group, which was made up of health insurers from across the state, released 15 key recommendations today. 

Their focus surrounded prevention, intervention and treatment. 

Here are a few key things the insurers agreed on: 

  •  Insurers should cover and encourage, where appropriate, the use of both non-opioid pain medications and alternative treatments to manage pain. 
  • Insurers should create, use and refine programs to reduce the practice of doctor or pharmacy shopping by patients seeking opioids. 
  • Insurers should increase reimbursement rates to adequately cover the cost of providing substance abuse treatment. 

If followed, the hope is that these recommendations will help crack down on the crisis and help those recovering. 

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT DAYS: Sunday and Monday

    FIRST ALERT DAYS: Sunday and Monday

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 8:11 PM EDT2018-06-13 00:11:47 GMT
    Wednesday evening, Thursday and Friday will bring a comfortable setting.  Humidity levels will be lower with highs in the 80s. Saturday, Sunday and Monday will bring a mini-heat wave, especially impressive for June.  Father's Day will be a scorcher. Wednesday Noon: a cold front will bring a chance of passing showers. It will be a breezy day with humidity levels dropping by evening. This front passing will set up a very nice stretch of weather into late week. Weekend...More >>
    Wednesday evening, Thursday and Friday will bring a comfortable setting.  Humidity levels will be lower with highs in the 80s. Saturday, Sunday and Monday will bring a mini-heat wave, especially impressive for June.  Father's Day will be a scorcher. Wednesday Noon: a cold front will bring a chance of passing showers. It will be a breezy day with humidity levels dropping by evening. This front passing will set up a very nice stretch of weather into late week. Weekend...More >>

  • Jury listens to TPD officers' testimonies, views evidence in Jamaine Hill trial

    Jury listens to TPD officers' testimonies, views evidence in Jamaine Hill trial

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 7:06 PM EDT2018-06-12 23:06:48 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Gripping testimony, haunting radio traffic and images were part of the state's case Tuesday during the second day of trial. 

    More >>

    Gripping testimony, haunting radio traffic and images were part of the state's case Tuesday during the second day of trial. 

    More >>

  • LGBT flag raised at One Government Center

    LGBT flag raised at One Government Center

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 6:57 PM EDT2018-06-12 22:57:31 GMT
    (Source: WTOL/AP Images)(Source: WTOL/AP Images)
    (Source: WTOL/AP Images)(Source: WTOL/AP Images)

    The city of Toledo recognized LGBT pride month on Tuesday afternoon. The city raised the gay pride flag in front of One Government Center to show their support of LGBT pride month.

    More >>

    The city of Toledo recognized LGBT pride month on Tuesday afternoon. The city raised the gay pride flag in front of One Government Center to show their support of LGBT pride month.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly