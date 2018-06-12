West Toledo gas station robbed at knife-point, TPD searches person responsible

Toledo police are looking for the person responsible for a robbery at west Toledo gas station.

Just after 5 a.m. Tuesday, TPD responded to a call at the Speedway gas station located on Tremainsville and Sylvania Road.

The cashier at the Speedway said a white man walked in the store, took out a knife and demanded money. He then ran away with an unknown amount of cash.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved