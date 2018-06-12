Salmonella case confirmed in Hancock County

The Ohio Department of Health and Center for Disease Control has reported that a 73-year-old woman from Hancock County has tested positive for a strain of Salmonella that was identified from pre-cut melon in several other states.

At this time, this is the only confirmed case in Ohio.

Interviews were conducted to determine if anyone else was sick and to figure out where the items were purchased.

Businesses identified in the recall made by the Ohio Department of Agriculture will be contacted by Hancock Public Health to make sure they are aware of the situation and to provide guidance on content removal from store displays.

Retailers can arrange disposal or removal of the product by calling 844-467-7278 Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. - 10 p.m. CT and Saturday through Sunday from 6 a.m. - 6 p.m. CT.

Consumers are reminded that use or consumption of productions contaminated with Salmonella could lead to serious illness.

Healthy people who are infected with Salmonella could experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

It could also produce serious, and sometimes fatal, infections in young children, frail or elderly people, or individuals with a weakened immune system.

