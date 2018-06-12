Bengals rookie quarterback Logan Woodside arrested for DUI

Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback, Logan Woodside, was arrested for DUI in Bellevue, Kentucky on Saturday.

According to police records, it was determined that Woodside was under the influence, after he was stopped for going 10 miles per hour over the speed limit.

Woodside was drafted by the Bengals in the seventh round of the NFL Draft.

“We are aware of the incident involving Logan Woodside and are gathering more information,” one Bengals spokesperson said.

Woodside is a product of The University of Toledo and was the Mid-American Conference Offensive Player of the Year and conference MVP last season.

He holds the UT record for passing yards (10,514), touchdowns (93), passing efficiency (162.87) and 300-yard games (17).

