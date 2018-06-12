Deadline extended for decision on St. Anthony Church

On the eve of the feast day for St Anthony of Padua, Bishop Thomas extended the deadline for the former church in Central Toledo.



Area leaders trying to save the structure have two more weeks to inspect the building.



"Assuming that these inspections go alright, my first effort will be to draw together those from the neighborhood, and others in our community who care about creating new possibility there,” said Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur.



Diocese leaders are still committed to gifting the building to the Lucas County Land Bank.



Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur has committed $25,000, but the Diocese will not provide any money for preservation efforts.



"They were firm in their commitment though that there would not be financial assistance, so that is going to be something the Land Bank struggles with as they decide the course of action to take,” said Kapszukiewicz.



Mayor Kapszukiewicz says if the City of Toledo would put money on the table for this preservation it would likely be CDBG, or Community Development Block gr ant dollars.

He said that he needed to discuss this with Toledo City Council members as soon as possible.



These are not tax dollars, but rather money handed over from the federal government each year.



But, if the building is not found to be structurally sound, it still could face the wrecking ball.



"We wouldn't have been here if there weren't parties that want to save the structure. And we have that, and I think that is why progress is being made, and we will see if it is enough progress to get us to where we want to be,” said Kapszukiewicz.



It is expected the Land Bank board will meet on accepting this building within the next two weeks.



Kapszukiewicz said he expects that on or before June 26 at noon, a final decision will be made.



