SWAT team members testify in trial of man charged with shooting TPD officer

Highs already climb back in the 80s starting Tuesday with scattered thundershowers possible Wednesday.
Highs already climb back in the 80s starting Tuesday with scattered thundershowers possible Wednesday.
Ohio will start offering driver's licenses on July 2 that comply with new federal security regulations.More >>
Ohio’s Republican governor had strong words on Sunday after President Donald Trump left a meeting with leaders of other Group of Seven nations amid tension with the Canadian prime minister.More >>
Firefighters in the Cleveland area say one person has been killed and another critically injured in a house explosion.More >>
The Ohio Chamber of Commerce is promoting the efforts of businesses around the state to improve their communities in a new media campaign.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
The Diocese has given the city a new deadline to inspect the St. Anthony church building. The city now has until June 26 at noon to complete their inspections and decide on the future of the church.More >>
Each week this summer, a child is receiving a bike from Boyk Law's "Bikes for Kids" program. This week, Daniel Cunningham received the bike at Wersell's Bike Shop.More >>
Even if you have medical insurance, you might not have dental coverage. However, that doesn't necessarily mean you have to pay retail.More >>
Three pools of mosquitoes in our area have tested positive for the West Nile Virus. The Toledo Sanitary District confirmed the testing on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
A local Korean immigrant said the meeting between President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un means freedom for the people of North Korea.More >>
