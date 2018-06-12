Old West End crash ends 2 to hospital

Two people are recovering after a crash in the Old West End Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of Bancroft and Collingwood.

Police say 43-year-old William Stevens Jr. was headed eastbound on West Bancroft toward Collingwood, while 27-year-old Jessica Linser was northbound on Collingwood driving toward Bancroft.

Police say both vehicles drove through the intersection at the same time, causing Linser's vehicle to hit Stevens'.

Both were taken to St. Vincent's by the Toledo Fire Department.

Both involved have unknown injuries, but police believe they will be okay.

