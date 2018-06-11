Large turnout at vigil for local man found dead after crashing car into tree

There was a large turnout at a vigil Monday night to remember a local man who was found shot after crashing into a tree Saturday night.

Family and friends honored Timothy McCollum in a candlelight vigil on Nebraska Avenue in central Toledo.

Police originally responded to the incident late Saturday night near the intersection of Erie and Walnut Street, where they found McCollum's car crashed into a tree.

McCollum, 30, had also been shot, and was pronounced dead at Mercy St. Vincent's hospital.

McCollum’s mother, Trina McCluney, was beside herself.

"I didn't want to have to be a parent that lost their child, but now I'm a victim of it too, and to all the parents that have lost their kids, you know, I knew what it felt like before, but now I really felt like it," said McCluney. "My son, basically helped a lot of people out. He was there for a lot of people, and you can see, as you can see, the support is here."

Many of those at the vigil knew him as "Timmy".

He was described as a loving father, and the kind of guy who would give you the shirt off his back.

This death is being investigated as a homicide, but at this time, detectives have not identified any suspects.



Anyone with any information at all regarding this case, are asked to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

