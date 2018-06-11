Family, friends remember local woman at vigil at Happy's Pizza

Family and friends gathered at Happy’s Pizza on Dorr Street Monday night to remember a local woman who was shot and killed on the job.

A gunman ambushed Sadari Knighten nearly a week ago, killing the 27-year-old, moments after she delivered a pizza to a home in central Toledo.

The crowd surrounded Knighten’s car which still remains here in the parking lot where she left it before working her final shift last Tuesday night.

Right now,16-year-old Marcello Jackson awaits a murder charge and is being held at the Juvenile Justice Center.

The teen has also been charged with aggravated robbery, having stolen $70 from Sadari after shooting her in the chest and killing her.

Deputy Chief of the Juvenile Division Lori Olender said it appeared to be a random act and they are filing to try the youth as an adult.

Those mourning the loss of Knighten will always remember her big, bright personality.

“Sadari is a smile,” said Knighten’s boss Willy Yasso, owner and operator of Happy’s Pizza. “She had a laugh the would light up the whole store. She would literally walk in and you would hear her laugh 100 feet away. That’s how energetic and happy she is.”

This wasn’t the only event planned for Knighten. Next Saturday, Happy's Pizza will be holding a barbeque fundraiser from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at their Dorr Street location to help support the Knighten family.

Funeral arrangements are set for 10 a.m. this Wednesday at House of Day funeral home in Toledo.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.