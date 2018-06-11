TFD holds ceremony to honor fallen officers

The Toledo Fire Department honored fallen officers on Monday.

This is the 57th memorial service ceremony held by the TFD.

Each year, they take the time to honor those who have gone before them as well as recognize those who are currently risking their lives each day.

The ceremony started back in 1961, after a gas tanker fire on the Anthony Wayne trail killed two firefighters.

Now, the TFD takes time each year around the anniversary of the tragedy to honor firefighters who died within the past year.

They can be retirees who've passed or who have died in the line of duty.

As long as their names are spoken, they'll be remembered.

A long list of names was read at the ceremony, including the most recent "Line of Duty" deaths, Jamie Dickman and Steven Machinski.

This makes a total of 58 lives lost in the line of duty for the Toledo Fire Department since 1872.

