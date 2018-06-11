First day of trial begins for man accused of shooting TPD detect - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

First day of trial begins for man accused of shooting TPD detective in 2017

(Source: TPD) (Source: TPD)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A Toledo police detective who was shot in the face last year will testify later this week in the trial of Jamaine Hill, who is the man being accused of pulling the trigger.

Many of the jury have heard about the Toledo police officer Jason Picking being shot and injured, but Monday they learned first hand where the happened and learned what lead up to those bullets flying.

Jamaine Hill listened as the state delivered their opening statements to the jury. The prosecutor explained police were serving a search warrant at Hill's west Toledo home when Hill started firing a gun through the front door.

"The defendant knew they were police officers he was shooting at," said prosecuting attorney Dexter Phillips.

During their opening statements, the defense began to build a case that explains that Hill believed his home was being broken into and that's why he shot

"This case is about perspectives, most importantly my clients' who believed he was shooting his gun at an intruder," said defense attorney, John Thebes.

A member of TPD's SWAT team was called to the stand. He explained the difference between a regular search warrant and a no knock search warrant, which is the type TPD had permission to execute that night.

The defense used that testimony as an opportunity to  try and cast a shadow of doubt in the jury's minds that maybe Hill didn't know police were at his door

"So I have to knock and announce I'm the police and give reasonable time for the person to come to the door no other questions," said Thebes.

The trial is set to wrap up by the end of the week.

The state plans to call detective Jason Picking to the stand in their case. What is not confirmed yet is if Hill will choose to testify in his own defense.

