Perrysburg man says credit card numbers stolen buying gas

A Perrysburg man said he was hit with several fraudulent charges after using his credit cards at a Perrysburg gas station.

"I was pretty shocked, because I'd been at home. So it wasn't me," said Jason Kelley.

Kelley said he got a fraud alert Sunday that his credit cards were being used, without his permission at local Walmart stores.

"There was a Walmart apparently in Sandusky, one in Toledo, one in Bowling Green and one is Findlay that my cards were being used at," said Kelley.

Kelley said he quickly figured out his cards must have been stolen after getting gas at the Perrysburg Shell station because one card he only uses for gas, and the other he remembers using there in the same week.

"I go through there every day. I drive this route on my way to my offices. So I stop there for gas, or Red Bulls, or whatever," said Kelley.

After he put a post on Facebook, several others said the same happened to them, fraudulent Walmart charges after stopping by the Shell. Kelley says the gas station management has been helpful and told him they're looking into it.

"All my accounts are protected so I'm not out any money, I just want to make sure everyone was aware and everyone is safe," said Kelley.

The Wood County Auditor's Office Weights and Measurements division inspected the pumps Monday, checking for card skimmers, but didn't find any.

Still, Kelley says he will be changing his habits. "I'll definitely be going inside to pay, instead of paying at the pump," he said.

WTOL 11 reached out to the gas station's corporate office. We're waiting to hear back. We'll let you know about any updates.