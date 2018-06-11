Authorities remind residents to practice good hygiene ahead of f - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Authorities remind residents to practice good hygiene ahead of fair season

By Jenson Strock, Digital Content Producer
It's getting close to Ohio fair season.

Ahead of that happy time, authorities are urging people to use good hygiene to protect themselves from viruses and other illnesses while visiting livestock exhibits.

Remember, always wash hands after touching any animal.

Don't eat, drink or put anything in your mouth while in animal areas. 

You should leave strollers outside and carry small children in animal areas.

