Money Talks News: How to avoid scam job postings - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Money Talks News: How to avoid scam job postings

(Source: Money Talks News) (Source: Money Talks News)
Money Talks News -

Looking for work used to mean scanning the help-wanted ads in the local newspaper but now, those days are long gone. 

In today's world, searching online is where you'll find a job. According to the Pew Research Center, more than half of U.S. adults have gone online to look for job information and nearly half have applied for a job online.

Being able to look for work on your phone is a lot more convenient than using the old newspaper. But which ever way you look for work, you've got to be aware of scams. There are some signs of ads to look out for that might just be trying to do a job on you.

The biggest red flag is when an ad is asking for money for things like certification, training or expenses. Just say no.

It's important to be cautious of ads for federal jobs. Nobody's got the inside track on hidden or unadvertised work. If you want to work for Uncle Sam, just check out USAjobs.gov.

Another red flag is if companies are asking for your credit card or bank account info. You never give out that information to anyone you don't know, especially over the phone.

Also watch for vague descriptions or jobs that don't list required qualifications or experience. That is typically not a good sign.

Then there's the ever-popular, "Too good to be true" job. If it pays too much or it's too easy to get, watch your back.

And a finally, if you see a personal email address on the ad, that is not a good sign. If the company is legit there should be a company email listed.

Anyone who would steal from somebody who's out of work unemployed is so low, they'd have to look up to see the bottom. Nonetheless, it happens every day. Don't be a victim.

If you want to learn how to get a job the right and safe way, head to the Money Talks News website  and just do a search for jobs. 

© 2018 Money Talks News. All Rights Reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • 16-year-old boy identified as homicide victim in North Toledo driveway

    16-year-old boy identified as homicide victim in North Toledo driveway

    Monday, June 11 2018 8:18 PM EDT2018-06-12 00:18:38 GMT
    Police are on scene at a home on 17th and East Central (Source: WTOL)Police are on scene at a home on 17th and East Central (Source: WTOL)

    Police say there were calls of shots fired around midnight, but officers didn't find anything when they responded to the scene.

    Police say a woman found the body laying in the driveway between two homes this morning.

    More >>

    Police say there were calls of shots fired around midnight, but officers didn't find anything when they responded to the scene.

    Police say a woman found the body laying in the driveway between two homes this morning.

    More >>

  • Couple decides to take relationship to 'next level' on top of CP roller coaster

    Couple decides to take relationship to 'next level' on top of CP roller coaster

    Monday, June 11 2018 8:10 PM EDT2018-06-12 00:10:50 GMT
    Eric Wolfe proposes to Ashley Bush on top of the "Valravn" at Cedar Point (Source: Eric Wolfe)Eric Wolfe proposes to Ashley Bush on top of the "Valravn" at Cedar Point (Source: Eric Wolfe)

    A couple from Northville, Michigan took a trip to Cedar Point they won't soon forget. Eric Wolfe and Ashley Bush entered the park as boyfriend and girlfriend, but left as fiancées.  Eric proposed bright and early on top of a roller coaster called the "Valravn" with the sunrise serving as the backdrop. The couple had been attending the park together for nearly 5 years, but the park holds memories for Eric that go even further back. ...

    More >>

    A couple from Northville, Michigan took a trip to Cedar Point they won't soon forget. Eric Wolfe and Ashley Bush entered the park as boyfriend and girlfriend, but left as fiancées.  Eric proposed bright and early on top of a roller coaster called the "Valravn" with the sunrise serving as the backdrop. The couple had been attending the park together for nearly 5 years, but the park holds memories for Eric that go even further back. ...

    More >>

  • City of Toledo walks away from TAWA deal

    City of Toledo walks away from TAWA deal

    Monday, June 11 2018 7:30 PM EDT2018-06-11 23:30:46 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    A major stalemate in efforts to create a regional water authority across the metro happened on Monday. The City of Toledo ended negotiations, walking away from the deal all together. 

    More >>

    A major stalemate in efforts to create a regional water authority across the metro happened on Monday. The City of Toledo ended negotiations, walking away from the deal all together. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly