Money Talks News: How to avoid scam job postings

Looking for work used to mean scanning the help-wanted ads in the local newspaper but now, those days are long gone.

In today's world, searching online is where you'll find a job. According to the Pew Research Center, more than half of U.S. adults have gone online to look for job information and nearly half have applied for a job online.

Being able to look for work on your phone is a lot more convenient than using the old newspaper. But which ever way you look for work, you've got to be aware of scams. There are some signs of ads to look out for that might just be trying to do a job on you.

The biggest red flag is when an ad is asking for money for things like certification, training or expenses. Just say no.

It's important to be cautious of ads for federal jobs. Nobody's got the inside track on hidden or unadvertised work. If you want to work for Uncle Sam, just check out USAjobs.gov.

Another red flag is if companies are asking for your credit card or bank account info. You never give out that information to anyone you don't know, especially over the phone.

Also watch for vague descriptions or jobs that don't list required qualifications or experience. That is typically not a good sign.

Then there's the ever-popular, "Too good to be true" job. If it pays too much or it's too easy to get, watch your back.

And a finally, if you see a personal email address on the ad, that is not a good sign. If the company is legit there should be a company email listed.

Anyone who would steal from somebody who's out of work unemployed is so low, they'd have to look up to see the bottom. Nonetheless, it happens every day. Don't be a victim.

If you want to learn how to get a job the right and safe way, head to the Money Talks News website and just do a search for jobs.

© 2018 Money Talks News. All Rights Reserved.