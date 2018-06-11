Fulton County to hold Veteran of the Year Recognition Dinner

Fulton County will honor veterans and their families with a "Recognition Dinner" (Source: Fulton County Veterans Service Office)

The Veterans Service Commission of Fulton County will be hosting the first Inaugural Fulton County Veteran of the Year Recognition Dinner on Saturday, December 8, 2018.

The event will be held at the American Legion Post 373 in Delta, Ohio.

Doors will open with a social hour from 5 - 6 p.m.

Dinner will promptly be served at 6 p.m.

The program will include distinguished presenter and decorated Vietnam combat veteran, Ted Mathes, followed by the announcement of the nominated and selected Fulton County “Veteran of the Year.”

The Veterans Service Office will also be recognizing families of Veterans Killed in Action (KIA) in Vietnam. If you are a family member of a Fulton County Veteran who was KIA during the Vietnam War and would like to be recognized at this event, call Tim Meyer at 419-337-9266.

Tickets are on sale for $15 and can be picked up at the Veterans Service Office at 604 South Shoop Avenue, Suite 270, Wauseon, OH.

“Veteran of the Year” nomination forms can also be picked up at the Veterans Service Office.

For further information, or to have either tickets or nomination forms mailed, call 419-337-9266.

