3 girls injured in 1-vehicle crash in Defiance County

Troopers from the Defiance post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated a one-vehicle serious injury crash that occurred at 1:58 p.m. on Adams Ridge Road in Adams Township on June 1.



The driver, Kendyl R. Snow, 16 of Defiance had two other juvenile passengers, Kaitlin Schnitkey, 14, and her sister Kara Schnitkey,12, both from Napoleon.

The investigation showed that the southbound Suburban drove off the right side of the roadway and the driver over-corrected.

The vehicle then traveled off the right side of the roadway again, struck a telephone box, overturned and came to rest in a wheat field.



Kendyl Snow and Kara Schnitkey were taken by air ambulances to the St. Vincent’s Mercy Medical Center in Toledo, where they have both since received treatment and been released.

Kaitlin Schnitkey was taken by ambulance to ProMedica - Defiance Regional Hospital where she was treated and released the same day.



Injuries were significantly reduced by the use of restraints by all occupants in the vehicle at the time of the crash.



Charges have been filed with the Defiance County Juvenile Court on the driver, Kendyl Snow for failure to control and a probationary license violation.

The post also said the driver had too many passengers in the car.



Assisting the patrol at the scene were personnel from the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, Ridgeville Township Fire and Rescue, Napoleon Fire and Rescue and the Defiance County EMA.



