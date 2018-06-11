Arkansas father shares heartbreaking photo of son by the side of his dying sister

A young boy, Jackson, comforts his little sister as she lays dying of cancer. (Source: Matt Sooter/Facebook)

One father in Arkansas shared on Facebook a heart-wrenching picture of his son, by his sister's bedside, as she laid dying of cancer.

The little girl, Adalynn "Addy" Joy Sooter, 4, died the next day, on June 3.

Addy's condition began to decline rapidly at the beginning of the month.

She suffered from Diffuse-Intrinsic-Pontene-Glioma (DIPG) and had a tumor growing in her brain.

She was diagnosed in November of 2016.

Addy's father, Matt Sooter, posted on the "Hope For Addy Joy - Fighting DIPG" Facebook page about their son, Jackson.

"A little boy should not have to say goodbye to his partner in crime, his play mate, his best friend, his little sister," Sooter said. "Pray for Jackson. He doesn’t want to leave her side and we won’t make him. Pray for us."

A service was held over the weekend for Addy.

In a later post, Sooter said, "Thank you for being a part of our little girl’s miracle. While this is only goodbye for now we miss our baby girl terribly."

Her family asks that instead of flowers, consider donating to the Michael Mosier Defeat DIPG Foundation, Arkansas Children's Hospital, or Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkansas.

