Jury selection underway for man charged with shooting TPD officer in the face

The trial has been delayed countless times due to Jamaine Hill's hospital stays. (Source: TPD)

Jury selection is underway in the trial of The People versus Jamaine Hill.

Hill is facing 8 charges after police say he not only shot at SWAT officers, but shot Det. Jason Picking in the face.

This happened in November while police were serving a search warrant at Hill's house.

READ ALSO: TPD officer shot in west Toledo, in 'critical but stable' condition

Det. Picking has since made a miraculous recovery.

The defense attorney said he does not feel that all the news coverage of Det. Picking being injured in the line of duty will make the jury selection more difficult, even though one of the questions being asked to jurors is how much news coverage they saw on this case.

Jurors are also being asked about their views on guns and if they have members of law enforcement in their family.

Hill was present in the courtroom for the voir dire process.

He claims he thought someone was trying to break into his home when he fired five shots through the front door at police officers. One of the rounds hit Det. Picking in the jaw.

Once the jury is selected, they will board a bus and be taken to the scene of the crime for a look at both the inside and outside of Hill's home.

This is to give the jury a visual of what they will be hearing about in the courtroom.

It is unclear how long jury selection will last, but the trial is expected to wrap up by the end of the week.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.