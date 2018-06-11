More Rain Ahead: Heat Returns For The Weekend

A few rain showers, mainly south of Toledo ending by early afternoon. Damp and a bit cool today. A few breaks in the clouds into the afternoon, otherwise mainly cloudy.

Temperatures will rebound today into the low and middle 70s. After a stormy and wet weekend, rain chances will return Tuesday afternoon. Scattered showers and thundershowers will be possible after 1 PM on Tuesday.

Highs in the 80s will be expected the remainder of the week. There will be a few chances of brief scattered showers and storms late week. The weekend ahead is expected to turn warmer and muggy. Highs will likely be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Chances of thunderstorms will increase into the end of the weekend.