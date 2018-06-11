Oregon PD looking for couple suspected of theft - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Oregon PD looking for couple suspected of theft

Police say this couple is suspected of stealing a wallet from a patron of a local store (Source: Oregon PD) Police say this couple is suspected of stealing a wallet from a patron of a local store (Source: Oregon PD)
(Source: Oregon PD) (Source: Oregon PD)
(Source: Oregon PD) (Source: Oregon PD)
OREGON, OH (WTOL) -

Oregon police are asking for the public's help in identifying a couple who they say were involved in a theft.

Police say the man and woman took a wallet from a customer at a local store.

Anyone with information should call Det. Sgt. Kelly Thibert at 419-698-7102.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Father shares touching photo of son by the side of his dying sister

    Father shares touching photo of son by the side of his dying sister

    Monday, June 11 2018 12:49 PM EDT2018-06-11 16:49:12 GMT
    A young boy, Jackson, comforts his little sister as she lays dying of cancer. (Source: Matt Sooter/Facebook)A young boy, Jackson, comforts his little sister as she lays dying of cancer. (Source: Matt Sooter/Facebook)
    A young boy, Jackson, comforts his little sister as she lays dying of cancer. (Source: Matt Sooter/Facebook)A young boy, Jackson, comforts his little sister as she lays dying of cancer. (Source: Matt Sooter/Facebook)

    One father in Arkansas shared on Facebook a heart-wrenching picture of his son, by his sister's bedside, as she laid dying of cancer. The little girl, Adalynn "Addy" Joy Sooter, 4, died the next day, on June 3.  

    More >>

    One father in Arkansas shared on Facebook a heart-wrenching picture of his son, by his sister's bedside, as she laid dying of cancer. The little girl, Adalynn "Addy" Joy Sooter, 4, died the next day, on June 3.  

    More >>

  • Jury selection underway for man charged with shooting TPD officer in the face

    Jury selection underway for man charged with shooting TPD officer in the face

    Monday, June 11 2018 11:51 AM EDT2018-06-11 15:51:00 GMT
    The trial has been delayed countless times due to Jamaine Hill's hospital stays. (Source: TPD)The trial has been delayed countless times due to Jamaine Hill's hospital stays. (Source: TPD)
    The trial has been delayed countless times due to Jamaine Hill's hospital stays. (Source: TPD)The trial has been delayed countless times due to Jamaine Hill's hospital stays. (Source: TPD)

    Hill is facing 8 charges after police say he not only shot at SWAT officers, but shot Det. Jason Picking in the face.

    More >>

    Hill is facing 8 charges after police say he not only shot at SWAT officers, but shot Det. Jason Picking in the face.

    More >>

  • Toledo stops negotiations on TAWA, sticks with mayor's plan

    Toledo stops negotiations on TAWA, sticks with mayor's plan

    Monday, June 11 2018 11:46 AM EDT2018-06-11 15:46:09 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    A regional water authority appears to be drying up as the city of Toledo stopped negotiations on creating the authority during a meeting Monday. For months, the city and leaders of nine suburban entities have been working on establishing the Toledo Area Water Authority. The last time the groups all met, Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz's plan was rejected and the suburban entities proposed another plan that would let Toledo keep the Collins Park Water Treatment Plant and transfer the ...

    More >>

    A regional water authority appears to be drying up as the city of Toledo stopped negotiations on creating the authority during a meeting Monday. For months, the city and leaders of nine suburban entities have been working on establishing the Toledo Area Water Authority. The last time the groups all met, Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz's plan was rejected and the suburban entities proposed another plan that would let Toledo keep the Collins Park Water Treatment Plant and transfer the ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly