Oregon PD looking for couple suspected of theft

Police say this couple is suspected of stealing a wallet from a patron of a local store (Source: Oregon PD)

Oregon police are asking for the public's help in identifying a couple who they say were involved in a theft.

Police say the man and woman took a wallet from a customer at a local store.

Anyone with information should call Det. Sgt. Kelly Thibert at 419-698-7102.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.