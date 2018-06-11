Police investigating body of man found in driveway in north Toledo

Police are on scene at a home on 17th and East Central (Source: WTOL)

Police are investigating a body found in north Toledo Monday morning.

Police are on scene at a home on East Central around 9 a.m.

Police say there were calls of shots fired around midnight, but officers didn't find anything when they responded to the scene.

Police say the body is of a male. Family members say the victim is 16 years old.

Police say a woman found the body laying in the driveway between two homes this morning.

Our cameras also captured bullet holes in the side of a car near the man's body.

One neighbor said he heard the gunshots Sunday night.

"I heard several gun shots last night around 11 p.m. and 12 a.m. Started coming from the back streets over that way, and the next thing I know they ended up back here," he said.

Police found shell casings but are not sure if the incident happened by the homes on East Central or in another location.

This is now a homicide investigation as police search for the gunman.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.