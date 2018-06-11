16-year-old boy identified as homicide victim in North Toledo driveway

Police are on scene at a home on 17th and East Central (Source: WTOL)

Toledo Police detectives have identified Kenneth Veley, 16, as the homicide victim found in a North Toledo driveway on Monday morning.

Police were on the scene at a home on East Central Avenue around 9 a.m.

At about 12:22 a.m., dispatch reported a single call of about three gunshots heard in the area of Elm and Central.

Units were dispatched to the area; however, they were unable to locate anything at that time.

Investigators are looking into the possibility that the shots fired call may be related to the homicide of Kenneth Veley.





Our cameras also captured bullet holes in the side of a car near the body.

Police found shell casings but are not sure if the incident happened by the homes on East Central Avenue or in another location.

Detectives continue to gather evidence and are seeking the community’s assistance. No suspects are in custody at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (419) 255-1111.

There have been 21 homicides in Toledo this year.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.