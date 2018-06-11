Police investigating central Toledo shooting

Ohio will start offering driver's licenses on July 2 that comply with new federal security regulations.More >>
Highs already climb back in the 80s starting Tuesday with scattered thundershowers possible Wednesday.
Another possible round of showers will be Friday with highs still in the 80s.More >>
Ohio’s Republican governor had strong words on Sunday after President Donald Trump left a meeting with leaders of other Group of Seven nations amid tension with the Canadian prime minister.More >>
Firefighters in the Cleveland area say one person has been killed and another critically injured in a house explosion.More >>
The Ohio Chamber of Commerce is promoting the efforts of businesses around the state to improve their communities in a new media campaign.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Police say there were calls of shots fired around midnight, but officers didn't find anything when they responded to the scene.
Police say a woman found the body laying in the driveway between two homes this morning.More >>
Multiple fire and rescue crews responded and pulled the man from the water. He was taken to the hospital in Tiffin where he later died.More >>
Ohio and Michigan are two states involved in a multi-state salmonella outbreak that involves pre-cut melon. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Friday that 60 people have fallen ill in five states -- six in Illinois, 11 in Indiana, 32 in Michigan, 10 in Missouri and one in Ohio. No deaths have been reported and 31 people have been hospitalized. The people who became sick reported eating pre-cut cantaloupe, watermelon or mixed fruit salad that had m...More >>
Highs already climb back in the 80s starting Tuesday with scattered thundershowers possible Wednesday.
Another possible round of showers will be Friday with highs still in the 80s.More >>
