Police investigating central Toledo shooting

Police are investigating after a man was shot in central Toledo Sunday night.

This happened on Waite Avenue near Lawrence Avenue.

Police say a man was found laying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his torso area.

Police say the actual shooting happened on Woodruff Avenue and that the man walked to Waite Avenue.

Police believe the man will survive.

It is unclear if anyone has been arrested.

