Kasich says allies are "filling the vacuum of leadership" after tense end to G7 Summit

Ohio’s Republican governor had strong words on Sunday after President Donald Trump left a meeting with leaders of other Group of Seven nations.

President Trump called Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “dishonest and weak” on Saturday and said the U.S. was pulling back its endorsement of the G-7's communique partly due to what he referred to as "false statements" from Trudeau at a news conference after Trump left the meetings.

Kasich sent his tweet on Sunday afternoon.

A sad and shameful end to the #G7Summit with America again standing alone while our allies fill the vacuum of leadership in our absence. "America Alone" is America weakened and is a policy we must challenge. — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) June 10, 2018

Kasich’s tweet came as Donald Trump was preparing to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore.

Trump also cited "massive Tariffs" the Canadians were charging U.S. farmers, workers and companies as a reason for pulling back from the endorsement.

