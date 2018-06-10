Man dead after kayak overturns in Sandusky River near Tiffin

An unidentified kayaker is dead after his kayak overturned on Sunday afternoon in the Sandusky River near Tiffin.

According to Tiffin Fire Chief Kevin Veletean, a man was seen in the water near County Roads 33 and 38.

Multiple fire and rescue crews responded and pulled the man from the water.

The man was taken to the hospital in Tiffin where he later died.

Two other kayakers were with the man when he capsized and are both uninjured.

