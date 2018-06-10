Man dead after kayak overturns in Sandusky River near Tiffin

Ohio’s Republican governor had strong words on Sunday after President Donald Trump left a meeting with leaders of other Group of Seven nations amid tension with the Canadian prime minister.More >>
Highs already climb back in the 80s starting Tuesday with scattered thundershowers possible Wednesday.
Firefighters in the Cleveland area say one person has been killed and another critically injured in a house explosion.More >>
The Ohio Chamber of Commerce is promoting the efforts of businesses around the state to improve their communities in a new media campaign.More >>
Ohio will start offering driver's licenses on July 2 that comply with new federal security regulations.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Highs already climb back in the 80s starting Tuesday with scattered thundershowers possible Wednesday.
Hundreds of people brought bows and arrows to Tomahawk Archers in Temperance on Sunday to slay dragons over a thirty target course.More >>
Multiple fire and rescue crews responded and pulled the man from the water. He was taken to the hospital in Tiffin where he later died.More >>
The Toledo rental market is tight. There are fewer units in comparison to demand for them. That makes it an owner’s market.More >>
