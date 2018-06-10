Old Orchard gardener who died of cancer memorialized at spring tour

Garden lovers got a peak into the beautiful spaces Old Orchard homeowners have created for themselves behind their homes this weekend.

It was the Old Orchard neighborhoods Association Spring Garden Tour.

The tour featured 10 unique gardens with different styles, plant selections, and outdoor spaces.

One of the gardens was designated as a memorial garden for the woman who was planning on hosting it, but died from cancer back in November.

The highlight of this tour was seeing the gems hidden behind the Old Orchard homes.

"I think the greatest gift is to see people walk into this backyard and the shock on their faces because no one can tell from the front that this oasis is back here. It is absolutely breathtaking," said garden host, Jan Stewart.

The Old Orchard Neighborhoods Association is comprised of people who live in, and love, the Old Orchard and Indian Hills neighborhoods.

The organization promotes a safe and vibrant community by engaging with residents, the city and entities that impact the area.

