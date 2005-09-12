More About WCNet

In 1995, a group of business owners and community leaders got together to bring Internet Access to Wood County. They talked to several other ISPs in an attempt to lure them to BG, but they were not interested. So in October 1995, the Wood County Internet Council was formed to bring WCNet to life.

WCNet has been serving Wood County residents since 1995. With the blessings of Wood County residents, we have expanded to include Lucas, Henry, Sandusky, Seneca, Wyandot, Erie, Hancock, Fulton, Williams, Defiance, Paulding, Van Wert, Mercer, Hardin, Putnam, Ashland, Wayne and Medina Counties as well as Michigan north to Flint.

In May 2001, we reached a milestone of over 10,000 subscribers.

WCNet offers high speed access including ADSL, ISDN and Satellite service (see High-Speed Service ).

WCNet will also register and host your Virtual Domain for a very reasonable rate (see Virtual Domain Service).