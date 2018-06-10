TPD searches for driver in deadly hit-and-run - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPD searches for driver in deadly hit-and-run

By Jenson Strock, Digital Content Producer
Connect
TPD investigates deadly hit-and-run (Source: WTOL) TPD investigates deadly hit-and-run (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are looking for a driver following a deadly hit-and-run. 

It happened just before 2:30 a.m. on Matzinger Road between Stickney Avenue and Kettering Drive.  

Police said that the woman hit was taken to the hospital where she later died. 

Everything remains under investigation.

If you have any information, you are encouraged to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly