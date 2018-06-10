Man found shot in car dies; police investigating as homicide

President Donald Trump has nominated two Ohioans to the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati.More >>
Rain chances will turn more scattered overnight with lows near 60. Patchy fog will develop before sunrise and will last through mid-morning for some spots.More >>
A bipartisan proposal capping interest rates on short-term loans has cleared the Ohio House after languishing for more than a year.More >>
A federal judge has dismissed charges against a black driver stopped by the Ohio State Highway Patrol following questions about the role race played in the arrest.More >>
An Ohio solid waste district has launched a campaign to teach residents proper recycling techniques because of a growing amount of contaminated recyclables.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Toledo Police are investigating after a man was found with a gunshot wound and taken to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center, where he later died. Officers were called out to a report of a car that had hit a tree near the intersection of Erie and Walnut streets. Timothy McCollum was found inside with at least one gunshot wound. Neighbors said they heard three to four gunshots around 11:40 p.m. The death is being investigated as a homicide. If confirmed, it would be the 20th ho...More >>
Toledo fire crews responded to a house fire just after 7 a.m. on Saturday morning.More >>
Toledo residents came together on Saturday to donate essential items to kids impacted by the ICE raids in Sandusky.More >>
It’s always a good idea to prepare for the worst.
That’s the message this weekend at the Ohio Prepper, Survivalist and Firearms Expo at the Wood County Fairgrounds in Bowling Green.More >>
Mark Wagoner was chosen to be the next Chairman of the Lucas County Republican Party at a party meeting on Saturday night. Wagoner replaces Jon Stainbrook, who has been chairman since 2008.More >>
