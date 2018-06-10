Man found shot in car dies; police investigating as homicide

Toledo Police are investigating after a man was found with a gunshot wound and taken to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center, where he later died.

Officers were called out to a report of a car that had hit a tree near the intersection of Erie and Walnut streets. Timothy McCollum, 30, was found inside with at least one gunshot wound.

Neighbors said they heard three to four gunshots around 11:40 p.m.

The death is being investigated as a homicide. If confirmed, this would be the 20th homicide in the city this year.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.