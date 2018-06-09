Survivalists say preparation is key in case of disaster - natural or otherwise

It’s always a good idea to prepare for the worst.

That’s the message this weekend at the Ohio Prepper, Survivalist and Firearms Expo at the Wood County Fairgrounds in Bowling Green.

Our area is susceptible to natural disasters like tornadoes, flooding and blizzards.

And if one of those disasters hits, we could be left in the dark for days, even weeks.

People at the expo say we shouldn’t expect the government, such as FEMA, to take care of us.

We need to take care of ourselves.

“Preppers have a tendency to stockpile more stuff. Survivalists will learn to live off the land. We bring them together because you got to have a combination of both. You can’t have one or the other,” said expo organizer Nick Getzinger.

Stacy Cronin is co-owner of Partners for Safety and Survival.

She says the expo is all about disaster preparedness, reasons why we should all be self-sufficient and self-reliant when facing the unexpected.

Ms. Cronin recommends getting a first aid kit, a water purification system and electricity generator.

You may also want to load up on tubs of food which are good for thirty years.

“Because it’s going to happen, be it weather-wise or government-wise. We don’t know when it’s going to happen but it will happen,” said Ms. Cronin.

Lee Howdysell is a gun dealer.

He says it’s always a good idea to have a weapon on hand.

You may need to hunt for food or in a worst-case scenario, protect your family and property from looters.

“Think about it. Infrastructure breaks down. Now, unfortunately there’s robbers, people want to take your produce, rob your garden. You do want to try to protect that," said Howdysell.

The expo continues on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The cost is $10 for kids and adults, although kids under 5 are free.

