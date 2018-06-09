Wagoner in, Stainbrook out as Chairman of Lucas Co. Republicans - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Wagoner in, Stainbrook out as Chairman of Lucas Co. Republicans

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Mark Wagoner Jr. was chosen to be the next Chairman of the Lucas County Republican County at a party meeting on Saturday night.

Wagoner replaces Jon Stainbrook, who has been chairman since 2008.

The chairman is chosen by the Lucas County Republican Party's Central Committee.

Wagoner is a former member of the Ohio Senate and state House of Representatives.

