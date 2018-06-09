June Art Loop to focus on the 'Art of Automobiles' with multiple car shows around city center

Exhibits will focus on exotic, classic, lowriders and modified cars (Source: WTOL)

With our nearly 75 year association with the Jeep brand and with decades as a car manufacturing center before that, Toledo can definitely say automobiles are a major part of the city’s culture.

That car culture will be celebrated on Thursday June 21 as the Toledo Arts Commission will focus its popular Art Loop on the “Art of Automobiles”.

The June loop will feature a downtown Toledo car show and special exhibitions celebrating the often overlooked art of the motor vehicle.

An exotic car show at Hensville will feature locally-owned exotic cars from makers such as Ferrari, Maserati, Lotus and Porsche as well as a unique selection of everyday cars that make bold artistic statements in their own way.

The exhibit will include live demos and music.

Other exhibits include an Auto Mod Show in the Main Library’s parking garage featuring a DJ and a collection of modified vehicles.

Farther uptown, there will be a hot rod show on Adams St. featuring dragsters from around the region and live music from King Size Drag.

The Imagination Station will be hosting a Kids Zone from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is $5.

For lovers of older vehicles there will be a classic car show at the Uptown Green on Madison with cars going back to the 1920s.

There will also be exhibit that feature lowrider cars at 14th and Adams St. where there will also be food trucks and live music.

The Art Loop happens from 5:30 to 9 p.m.

