Youth Fishing Rodeo lures your anglers to west Toledo park

The Toledo Youth Fishing Rodeo attracted young and old to try their hand at catching a fish (Source: WTOL)

Lots of young anglers were crowding the shore at Sleepy Hollow Park in west Toledo on Saturday, hoping to catch a big one.

It was the Youth Fishing Rodeo for children 15-years-old and younger.

"I love seeing people in the parks. The parks belong to our citizens, and these are sacred places for fun and relaxation and it's good to get people out and enjoy some outdoor time,” said Karen Ranney Wolkins, Commissioner of Toledo Parks and Recreation.

Kids learned valuable lessons that putting your line in the water can teach.

"I like fishing because it's fun and it teaches you about waiting and independence,” said young angler Akira, who caught her first fish at the rodeo.

Kids with the biggest catch also snagged prizes, and of course, bragging rights.

