TPD officers save 4 people from East Toledo house fire

Toledo fire crews responded to a house fire just after 7 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Four people were in the home at the time, but Toledo Police officers managed to get them out of the house.

According to a Toledo Fire spokesman, investigators are speaking to witnesses that reportedly saw an unknown subject throw an object at the porch which ignited and started the porch on fire.

The house is located on the corner of Mason Street and Main Street in east Toledo.

There are no damage estimates at this time, and no civilian or firefighter injuries were reported.

Fire crews said that the fire started on the first floor of the home and caused extensive damage to the porch and first floor.

An investigation is underway.

