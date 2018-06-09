Distracted deputy clips teen boarding school bus

It was a very close call caught on camera in South Carolina.
A distracted deputy in her cruiser nearly ran over a teen about to board a school bus.
"Thank you all for being here," said Joanne Avery, Anderson School District Superintendent.
Avery prepared the room for the video about to be played.
"She noticed a car in her rear-view mirror that was not slowing down even though the amber bus and then red bus lights were flashing," Avery said of the school bus driver.
That is what bus driver Ilah Beard saw a week ago Wednesday as student, Jordan Reyes, prepared to board the bus.
An Anderson County deputy distracted by her GPS blows between them on Old Greenville Highway, clipping Reyes.
The bus driver watched in horror.
"I haven't been doing good at all," said Beard. "I've been reliving it every day. I pass by that house several times a day just to know that Jordan almost lost her life. It kills me."
Reyes also mentioning the deputy who was cited, suspended and reassigned after the incident.
"I just wish that situations like these that no one else would have to go through like I did that day, what my bus driver had to go through," Reyes said.
It was a teachable moment for everyone involved, including law enforcement.
"When we go down the road, we see people reading books, magazines, texting on their phones, putting makeup on in the mirror. We see a lot and I hate that this time it was one of us," said Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride.
Copyright 2018 WYFF via CNN. All rights reserved.
