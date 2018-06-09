Tyson Foods Inc. issues breaded chicken recall

A bipartisan proposal capping interest rates on short-term loans has cleared the Ohio House after languishing for more than a year.More >>
A federal judge has dismissed charges against a black driver stopped by the Ohio State Highway Patrol following questions about the role race played in the arrest.More >>
An Ohio solid waste district has launched a campaign to teach residents proper recycling techniques because of a growing amount of contaminated recyclables.More >>
A report says Ohio's medical marijuana program will bring in about $11 million in fees even before the system is up and running.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Here is a list of the interviews from June 9, 2018 on WTOL 11 Your Morning: Carrabba's Italian Grill, Oregon Polish Summer Picnic, and Sweet CharityMore >>
Tyson Foods Inc., has issued a recall for over 3,000 pounds of frozen breaded chicken products that may be contaminated with blue and clear soft plastic.More >>
The two say their were born for each other and mean that quite literally.More >>
The city of Toledo will accept household hazardous waste, electronic waste, up to 10 tires and other bulky items at Waite High School.More >>
