Tyson Foods Inc. issues breaded chicken recall

Tyson Foods Inc., has issued a recall for over 3,000 pounds of frozen breaded chicken products that may be contaminated with blue and clear soft plastic.

These products were produced on May 27, 2018.

The following products are subject to recall:

12-lb. box containing 3-lb. plastic bags of “UNCOOKED, BREADED, ORIGINAL CHICKEN TENDERLOINS,”

The products being recalled have the establishment number “P-746” on the package.

The problem was recognized on June 8, 2018. Tyson Foods reported to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service that their bread supplier was issuing a recall because of possible foreign material contamination to their bread crumbs.

The frozen tenderloins were shipped to food services establishments, nationwide. They are not available in retail stores.

FSIS has expressed concern that some products may be in freezers at food service establishments and could be served. Institutions that have these products in stock are urged not to serve them and to throw them in the trash.

As of yet, there have not been any confirmed reports of adverse reactions to these products. Anyone with concerns of injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

If you have questions about the recall, you can contact Tyson Foods Inc. at (888) 747-7611.

Anyone with food safety questions can "Ask Karen," the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov.

The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday.

Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can also be accessed 24 hours a day.

