Salmonella outbreak in Ohio, Michigan sickens dozens, pre-cut melon is blamed

Ohio and Michigan are two states involved in a multi-state salmonella outbreak that involves pre-cut melon.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Friday that 60 people have fallen ill in five states -- six in Illinois, 11 in Indiana, 32 in Michigan, 10 in Missouri and one in Ohio. No deaths have been reported and 31 people have been hospitalized.

Read the full CDC report here

The people who became sick reported eating pre-cut cantaloupe, watermelon or mixed fruit salad that had melon in it.

Most of those affected said they bought the fruit at Kroger or Walmart stores. The CDC advises Ohio and Michigan consumers who bought pre-cut melon at a Walmart store to throw the fruit away. Additionally, the agency says Michigan consumers who bought pre-cut melon at a Kroger store should also throw out the product.

Consumers who do not remember where their pre-cut melon came from should also discard it.

Kroger, Walmart, Jay C and Payless stores in the affected states have removed pre-cut melon products tied to the outbreak. Kroger stores said that though there have been no additional reports of illness since May 28, it was acting out of an abundance of caution, acknowledging that the shelf life of the items are limited anyway.

The notice from the CDC does not apply to whole melons or other types of pre-cut fruit. The CDC estimates salmonella causes 1.2 million illnesses a year, with 450 of those resulting in death. Most often, however, people recover from a salmonella infection without medical attention. For some people, though, the diarrhea that accompanies the illness may be severe and require hospitalization.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.