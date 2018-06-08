Rents with Benefits: How to negotiate a better rent in an owner's market

The Toledo rental market is tight. There are fewer units in comparison to demand for them. That makes it an owner’s market.More >>
If you find yourself living paycheck to paycheck, you’re certainly not alone. A CareerBuilder survey shows 78 percent of Americans are in the same boat. So, how can you get out of the financial treadmill? You're going to want some tips to help your dollar go the extra mile.More >>
We're all familiar with our fantastic metroparks, the Toledo Zoo and the Toledo Museum of Art. We have our staples, but if you're up for an adventure this summer, and need to watch your wallet, you need ideas and advice. “The more you can be out and about doing things, the less time they're spending in front of a tablet or a TV,” said Jen Sherwin. Between nieces and nephews, babysitting, and her own child, Sherwin has finding things to do down to a science.More >>
The unthinkable happened, over several years. Girls as young as 11 or 12, or even in their early 20s, being abused by a man they trusted.More >>
President Donald Trump has nominated two Ohioans to the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati.More >>
Rain chances will turn more scattered overnight with lows near 60. Patchy fog will develop before sunrise and will last through mid-morning for some spots.More >>
A bipartisan proposal capping interest rates on short-term loans has cleared the Ohio House after languishing for more than a year.More >>
A federal judge has dismissed charges against a black driver stopped by the Ohio State Highway Patrol following questions about the role race played in the arrest.More >>
An Ohio solid waste district has launched a campaign to teach residents proper recycling techniques because of a growing amount of contaminated recyclables.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Toledo Police are investigating after a man was found with a gunshot wound and taken to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center, where he later died. Officers were called out to a report of a car that had hit a tree near the intersection of Erie and Walnut streets. Timothy McCollum was found inside with at least one gunshot wound. Neighbors said they heard three to four gunshots around 11:40 p.m. The death is being investigated as a homicide. If confirmed, it would be the 20th ho...More >>
Toledo fire crews responded to a house fire just after 7 a.m. on Saturday morning.More >>
Toledo residents came together on Saturday to donate essential items to kids impacted by the ICE raids in Sandusky.More >>
It’s always a good idea to prepare for the worst.
That’s the message this weekend at the Ohio Prepper, Survivalist and Firearms Expo at the Wood County Fairgrounds in Bowling Green.More >>
It’s always a good idea to prepare for the worst.
Mark Wagoner was chosen to be the next Chairman of the Lucas County Republican Party at a party meeting on Saturday night. Wagoner replaces Jon Stainbrook, who has been chairman since 2008.More >>
