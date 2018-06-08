The unthinkable happened, over several years. Girls as young as 11 or 12, or even in their early 20s, being abused by a man they trusted.

Preventing A Predator: How to stop the next Larry Nassar at local schools

You’re sore from overdoing it at the gym or spring cleaning. But you can’t slow down, and instead you pop an over-the-counter painkiller such as Advil (ibuprofen), aspirin, Tylenol (acetaminophen) or an Aleve (naproxen). They're not prescription pills, but could these pain pills be dangerous to your health? Dr. Rashid Khalid with Mercy Health says yes. “Unfortunately, they’re under this impression it’s safe. That’s why they’re bein...

What's safe to use for pain? Check before popping that OTC medication

We're all familiar with our fantastic metroparks, the Toledo Zoo and the Toledo Museum of Art. We have our staples, but if you're up for an adventure this summer, and need to watch your wallet, you need ideas and advice. “The more you can be out and about doing things, the less time they're spending in front of a tablet or a TV,” said Jen Sherwin. Between nieces and nephews, babysitting, and her own child, Sherwin has finding things to do down to a science.

Day tripping: Have an adventure without busting your budget

If you find yourself living paycheck to paycheck, you’re certainly not alone. A CareerBuilder survey shows 78 percent of Americans are in the same boat. So, how can you get out of the financial treadmill? You're going to want some tips to help your dollar go the extra mile.

To pay for the American Dream, you've got to wake up from the debt nightmare

The Toledo rental market is tight. There are fewer units in comparison to demand for them. That makes it an owner’s market.

The Toledo rental market is tight with more renters looking for a place to live than available units (Source: WTOL)

Rents with Benefits: How to negotiate a better rent in an owner's market

The Toledo rental market is tight. There are fewer units in comparison to demand for them. That makes it an owner’s market.

Still, Ali Alfadhel tried negotiating his rent once — and it worked!

“He gave me a little bit of a discount, $50 which is good!,” reveals Alfadhel.

Alfadhel's landlord not only discounted his rent but also footed the bill for snow removal and seasonal HVAC maintenance.

Alfadhel is not only lucky, he’s an exception in an owner’s market.

Still, Toledo’s News Leader discovered some ways you may be able to make a deal on your rental.

Aaron Wiens of Wiens & Roth Real Estate shares strategies which can help a renter get the best deal.

Know your audience — a local owner of a single family rental may be more open to negotiating than a big, out-of-state corporation.

Volunteer to perform some maintenance such as snow removal, salting walkways, or yard work in exchange for a modest discount.

If the unit needs some improvements, you may be able to negotiate new appliances, carpet cleaning, or seasonal yard work.

These are extras which add up and in the long run can save you money and time.

Wiens also advises to prove you are responsible financially and low maintenance.

A landlord or property manager does not want to deal with a problem tenant.

“A renter needs to come prepared, almost as if they’re buying a house. Have good references, try their best to have a solid credit history and they really need to show that landlord that they’re going to be a good person to rent to,” said Wiens, adding to treat a possible rental tour like a job interview.

Ultimately, our renter who successfully negotiated a rent break shares a negotiating hack anyone can try. “Just ask!,” said Alfadhel.

You have nothing to lose, except a few bucks off your rent.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.